TxDOT Waiving $1.3 Billion in Late Toll Fees: Report

The Texas Department of Transportation says it's waiving $1.3 billion in late fees for drivers who failed to pay their bills on time, a report says.

Austin NBC affiliate KXAN reported Wednesday that TxDOT is clearing late fees accumulated between 2007 and March 1, 2018. That's when Senate Bill 312 began capping toll late fees at $48 annually.

Customers will see the new late fee of $4 per statement on their bills following 30 days of nonpayment. Any toll charges remaining on those statements still need to be paid.



TxDOT said it could take a few weeks for the late fees to be removed from statements.

Domino's Pizza Launches Outdoor Delivery

Domino's Pizza is tweaking its home delivery service for those times you're not at home.

After years of delivery right to your doorstep, Domino's drivers will now deliver to outdoor locations.

That includes beaches, parks, landmarks, and other outdoor locations across the country.

Domino's says its drivers will deliver to 150-thousand locations from the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, to the "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign.

The locations are now active and show up in the company's app or website as "Domino's Hotspots."

Customers pre-pay for their orders, select a location, and your pizza is on the way.

Previously, Domino's delivered to offbeat locations, but, the new service sets up designated drop off points.

The service was tested last fall in Miami before being rolled out nationwide. (Published Monday, April 16, 2018)

According to KXAN, the change came a year-long investigation revealing TxDOT sent 2.2 million debtor accounts to collections last year alone. KXAN reported that the station heard from hundreds of toll users, some whom owed thousands of dollars in late fees alone as well as others who claim their bills were sent to the wrong address.

Toll late fees will only be waived for TxDOT-operated toll roads. You can see a full list of Texas toll roads and toll bridges here.