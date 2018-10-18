Due to weather, the Texas Department of Transportation is postponing Thursday's planned full closure of US Highway 75.

The main lanes were scheduled to be closed Thursday night between Melissa Road and Foster Crossing, that closure will now take place Sunday night from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday.

The closure is needed while crews safely pour concrete deck panels on the new Throckmorton Road bridge.



Signed detours will be in place. Delays are expected and motorists are urged to seek an alternate route.



For information on this and other road conditions statewide, visit DriveTexas.org.