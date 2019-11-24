The Texas Department of Transportation is launching a campaign aimed at stopping the daily deaths on Texas streets and highways.

According to TxDOT, since Nov. 7, 2000, at least one person has died every day on Texas roadways. Almost 67,000 people have been killed on Texas roads in the last 19 years.

In 2018 alone, 3,647 people died on Texas roadways, and according to TxDOT, nine out of 10 of the fatal crashes were preventable. The leading causes of traffic fatalities are speeding, inattention, failure to stay in one lane and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, TxDOT said.

TxDOT is launching its #EndTheStreakTX campaign and reminds motorists that traffic safety is a shared responsibility. The campaign involves a public challenge to Texans and offers tips to decrease the chances of roadway crashes and fatalities. TxDOT reminds drivers to:

