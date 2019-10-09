TxDOT hosted a public meeting to discuss the next 30 years of transportation planning from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 616 Six Flags Dr., Arlington.

The Texas Department of Transportation hosted a public meeting Thursday in Arlington to discuss the next 30 years of transportation planning.

TxDOT is planning a multimodal transportation system that supports the people of Texas, their needs, and their futures. The plan is called the Texas Transportation Plan 2050.

The plan will consider public and stakeholder input, implement the goals of the 2019-2023 Strategic Plan and build on the existing work produced for the Statewide Long-Range Transportation Plan 2040, and summarize existing and future system conditions, needs, revenues, funding gaps, and supporting data sources for all modes.

TxDOT is conducting public outreach in Sept. and Oct. 2019 and will draft the plan by the end of the year and publish it for additional comment prior to a public hearing.

According to TxDOT, plan will ultimately be adopted by the Texas Transportation Commission as the policy document for the future of Texas transportation.

To learn more about the plan, visit the TxDOT website.