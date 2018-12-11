The Texas Department of Transportation is pre-treating roads in anticipation of winter weather Thursday into Friday.

NBC 5's team of weather experts are monitoring forecast models that show a possibility for snow Thursday night into Friday morning.

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone app for iOS and Android!

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Road crews began treating sevaral overpasses Tuesday along North Texas highways, including U.S. Highway 75, Interstate 635, Interstate 35 and Interstate 30, with brine -- a salt water solution that prevents ice and snow from sticking to road surfaces.

The brine is being put down early because it must be in place before any precipitation falls. A secondary benefit to preventing the formation of ice and packing of snow, is that the application of brine is far cheaper than ice removal after the fact.