Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

TxDMV Rolls Out New Buyer Tags With Additional Security

Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is now issuing newly redesigned paper buyer tags for automobiles that have additional security features, April 11, 2018.

    If you are about to buy a new (or new to you) car or truck, you may notice a redesigned paper license plate that the dealer places on your new wheels. 

    The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles just rolled out the new buyer paper license plates.

    The most noticeable change to the tags is the increased font size. That makes the paper tags easier for police officers to read from further away.

    There is also a bar-code included that can be scanned by law enforcement as well as the Texas state seal.

    The new tags are now available to dealers through the eTAG system, which is used to generate the new paper plates.

    You can see a sample of the new paper tags in the photo above.

