Two in custody after car thieves lead police on chase in Seagoville - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Two in custody after car thieves lead police on chase in Seagoville

The car had been stolen from the Dallas area a day before.

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Two in custody after car thieves lead police on chase in Seagoville

    A man and a woman are in custody after leading Mesquite officers on a chase that ended in Seagoville.

    According to police, the vehicle that was stolen out of Dallas the day before was spotted traveling in the 19000 block of IH 635 at 2:10 a.m. Saturday.

    Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop the car and fled from police.

    A short chase ensued after which both the driver and the passenger stopped the car inside Seagoville on Highway 175 at 3:03 a.m.

    Lane Dumps Over 30 Inches on Rain on Hawaii

    [NATL] Hawaii's Big Island Floods as Lane Dumps Over 30 Inches of Rain
    Getty Images

    Officers arrested both subjects and no injuries were reported.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices