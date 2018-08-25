A man and a woman are in custody after leading Mesquite officers on a chase that ended in Seagoville.

According to police, the vehicle that was stolen out of Dallas the day before was spotted traveling in the 19000 block of IH 635 at 2:10 a.m. Saturday.

Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop the car and fled from police.

A short chase ensued after which both the driver and the passenger stopped the car inside Seagoville on Highway 175 at 3:03 a.m.

Officers arrested both subjects and no injuries were reported.