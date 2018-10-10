Two Years Later, Still No Sign of Typhenie Johnson

It's been two years since Typhenie Johnson was reported missing in Fort Worth and there's still no sign of the 25-year-old woman.

Johnson was last seen leaving her apartment complex at the Post Oak East Apartments in the 13000 block of Tristian Lane on October 10, 2016.

Johnson's ex-boyfriend, Christopher Revill, is in jail and charged with aggravated kidnapping with intent to kill.

Police say Revill was that last person seen with Johnson.

Search parties still comb the areas near her old apartment and his apartment.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for Johnson's location and a Facebook group called 'Bring Typhenie Johnson Home' has been set up.