Two people were wounded in a shooting Sunday morning, Dallas police say.

Officers responded shortly before 10 a.m. to Simpson Stuart and Bonnie View roads in southeast Oak Cliff, where two people had been shot.

One person had been shot in the leg and the other in the back, police said.

They were both taken to Baylor University Medical Center in stable condition.

Police did not provide a possible motive or a description of the shooter, who was at-large Sunday morning.