2 Wounded in Overnight Shooting Along I-20

Two Wounded in Overnight Shooting Along I-20

Two men were hospitalized after a shooting Sunday night near the Interstate 20 and I-35E interchange.

First responders were called to the area at around 11:40 p.m. Sunday night.

They found a white Mercedes-Benz SUV riddled with bullet holes on the side of the road near one of the flyovers, police said.

Two men were inside the vehicle. Both of them were wounded.

Officials said one of the men was transported by ambulance in critical condition, the other in serious condition.

It was unclear Monday morning how either of them are currently doing.

The shooter remains at large. Police said they did not have any suspect vehicle information to release.

Investigators are unsure if this was a road rage incident or something else completely.

They're asking anyone with information to call the Dallas Police Department.