Two people were transported to the hospital after a house fire in Fort Worth.

At 7:00 Saturday morning, Fort Worth Fire was dispatched to a home on the 4500 block of Richardson Street.

The fire was extinguished and one male and one female were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

One bedroom suffered significant damage, according to Fort Worth Fire. The cause is still under investigation at this time.

