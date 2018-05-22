The chance to own a business and be your own boss has become an extension of the American dream.

A recent study from the United Parcel Service found that two-thirds of Americans want to own a small business but are afraid to take the first steps.

The UPS “Inside Business Survey” found that the 45-percent of people were fearful because of financial security concerns and 37-percent fear failure.

Tony Rutigliano followed his dream and started his own business, Urban Alchemy Coffee and Wine Bar, in Arlington.

“For me, it was just a matter of faith. I stepped out in faith and said, ‘I think we can do this,”’ Rutigliano said.

It took him around two years from coming up with the idea until he opened the doors for business.

“We did a variety of things. We worked on a business plan and put together some financial forecasts and thought about the type of product we wanted to sell,” he said.

He said the process was daunting but he wasn’t afraid to seek help.

“Not being afraid to ask questions and trusting your gut in certain circumstances and believing in yourself,” Rutigliano said. “I’ve been really high and really low throughout this process and believing in yourself and realizing that sometimes plan A doesn’t work out, but plan B is OK.”

There are steps you can take to help alleviate the anxiety of starting a small business.



