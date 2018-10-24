Arlington police tweeted a photo of a loaded weapon they say was carried into a junior high school by two students, Oct. 24, 2018.

Arlington police arrested two teenagers they say brought a loaded handgun into a junior high school Wednesday.

Police Chief Will Johnson tweeted about the arrests Wednesday afternoon saying, "This needs to serve as a reminder that we will not allow guns in our schools."

Johnson said the teens, who were not named, brought a loaded Glock 26 into Nichols Junior High School.

District officials told NBC 5 that officials were made aware of the gun by another student and that they worked quickly with the police department to remove the weapon and that "appropriate disciplinary action" would be take.

No altercations or injuries were reported as a result of the gun being on campus and the school was not placed on lock down.

The department, Johnson said, will continue to work with schools to educate kids and parents on gun safety.

