2 Tarrant County Food Banks Team Up to Meet Demand

The Community Food Bank and the Tarrant Area Food Bank will combine efforts on behalf of hungry families and offer two food lines in one location. (Published March 7, 2019)

Two organizations that are dedicated to helping others will team up to help one another on Thursday.

The Community Food Bank and the Tarrant Area Food Bank will combine efforts on behalf of hungry families and offer two food lines in one location: 3000 Galvez Avenue in Fort Worth.

As many as 800 people are expected to line up for the food giveaway Thursday morning.

Lines for the Community Food Bank giveaway — which includes a box of non-perishable items as well as fresh and frozen foods — will start to form as early as 7:30 a.m. and the actual pantry line will begin operation at 9, according to organizers.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank pantry line will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the food giveaway will include USDA food products.

"Hunger knows no ZIP code, no county and so in an effort to take care of more people Tarrant Area and Community Food Banks have partnered together for the mobile food pantry," said Karen Harris, Executive Director of Community Food Bank. "It's to first and foremost serve more people, but the second thing is to build the relationship between [the two food banks.]"

This is the third of four planned joint efforts between the two charitable organizations.