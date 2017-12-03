Two Stabbed During Fight at Billy Bob’s Texas Parking Lot

Fort Worth police are investigating a fight that took place at the parking lot of Billy Bob’s Texas and left two injured at about 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say they responded to the multiple calls after a fight broke out. By the time police arrived at the scene, both victims along with the alleged man who stabbed them were gone.

The victims were later located on Old Decatur Road at Loop 820 and transported to the hospital, police say.

One victim is in serious conditions with stab wounds to the lower torso. The second victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The identity of the victims has not been released.

The suspected male who made the stabbing is still at large. His identity has not been released.