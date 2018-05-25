Two Shot, Two Arrested in Dallas Shooting

Two people were taken to a hospital after being shot in Dallas, according to police.
Police said the shooting happened after a group of people got into an argument with a neighbor in the 9500 block of Kerrville Street. Two people were struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital.
One person was taken into custody and police learned another suspect was inside a home.
SWAT officers were sent to the scene and took the other suspect into custody.
Police said one suspect arrested was Leandro Soto-Arrebato, 55. He was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The second suspect has not been identified.