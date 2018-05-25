Two Shot, Two Arrested in Dallas Shooting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Two Shot, Two Arrested in Dallas Shooting

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Two Shot, Two Arrested in Dallas Shooting

    Two people were taken to a hospital after being shot in Dallas, according to police.

    Police said the shooting happened after a group of people got into an argument with a neighbor in the 9500 block of Kerrville Street. Two people were struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital.

    One person was taken into custody and police learned another suspect was inside a home.

    SWAT officers were sent to the scene and took the other suspect into custody.

    Weinstein Charged With Rape in Historic #MeToo Moment

    [NATL] Harvey Weinstein Charged With Rape, Leaves in Cuffs in Historic #MeToo Moment

    Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein surrendered to police in a watershed moment for the #MeToo movement early Friday morning. Weinstein was charged with rape, criminal sex act and other sex crimes connected to cases involving two separate women.

    (Published 29 minutes ago)

    Police said one suspect arrested was Leandro Soto-Arrebato, 55. He was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The second suspect has not been identified.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices