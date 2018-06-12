Two Shot During Online Sale Meet Up: Dallas Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Two Shot During Online Sale Meet Up: Dallas Police

By Tim Ciesco

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Two Shot During Online Sale Meet Up: Dallas Police

    Two people were shot early Tuesday morning when they went to meet with someone they found online, who they thought was going to buy an item from them, Dallas police said. (Published 18 minutes ago)

    Two people were shot early Tuesday morning when they went to meet with someone they found online, who they thought was going to buy an item from them, Dallas police said.

    Instead, the "buyer" robbed them and fired at their car, police said.

    Police say four people were inside the car at about 12:30 a.m. when two of them were hit by the gunfire. The other two were unharmed.

    When the suspect began shooting at them, they drove off -- and met first responders near the intersection of S. Lamar Street and Interstate 45.

    Trump's Historic Summit With Kim Jong Un

    [NATL]Trump's Historic Summit With Kim Jong Un in Singapore
    Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

    The injured victims were taken to the hospital. Their names and current conditions have not been released.

    No arrests have been made.

    This incident comes just weeks after Dallas Police introduced their first Safe Exchange Zone outside one of their substations in Oak Cliff at 1999 E. Camp Wisdom Road. The city is looking at adding more of them.

    Police strongly encourage anyone buying or selling items online to make the exchange in one of those zones, preferably during the day. If the buyer / seller refuses to meet you there, they say you should not go through with the transaction.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices