Two juveniles were shot and another person was injured overnight in Oak Cliff.

Police responded to a shooting call on the 6100 block of Highland Hills at 12:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, one in the ankle and the other in the buttocks, and another victim who suffered a small cut in his neck.

Both gunshot victims are expected to survive.

Investigators were able to determine that there were at least three suspects that fired at the victims.

The only description that was provided was that all three suspects were wearing black hoodies.

This is investigation is ongoing.