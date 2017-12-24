Two Seriously Hurt In Wrong Way Crash In Kaufman: PD

Two people were seriously injured after being hit head-on by a wrong way driver on Highway 175 in Kaufman. (December 24, 2017)

Two men were hospitalized Christmas Eve after being seriously hurt in a head-on crash in Kaufman, police said.

It happened at about 1:00 a.m. near Highway 175 and Farm-to-Market road 1390.

Police said a driver, later identified as 23-year-old Alvaro Munoz-Cordoba, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 175 and struck another vehicle.

A 48-year-old man and another 53-year-old man in the other car were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Their identities have not been released and their conditions are not known at this time.

Munoz-Cordoba was also taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

Munoz-Cordoba will be charged with two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle, police said.

Wrong-Way Driver Crash

