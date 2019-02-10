Two Separate Wrecks Leave Two Dead in Dallas Sunday Morning

Two people are dead after two separate car wrecks that happened Sunday morning.

According to Dallas police, one wreck happened on 3900 Lawnview Avenue at 2:15 a.m. Sunday. 69-year-old Ronnie Dixon was traveling at a high rate of speed going northbound when he failed to maintain staying in his lane and drove onto the sidewalk. He then collided with a tree on the east side of the roadway.

When police arrived, Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second wreck happened at 4:05 a.m. Sunday on 13330 North Central Expressway. A Latin male was driving northbound at a high rate of speed when he left the roadway for an unknown reason. The car then rolled over several times.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was partially and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver’s identity is not being released until family has been notified.

Police did not say whether or not drugs are alcohol were involved with either of these two fatal wrecks.