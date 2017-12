Dallas police and fire are working on a crash involving two Waxahachie ISD school buses. The crash happened around 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes of IH-35E at Laureland on Saturday.

Members of the Waxahachie High School band were headed to a playoff game at the Star in Frisco at 1 p.m.

A third bus was called to the scene to take the kids to the game.



It is still unknown what caused the crash and if any injuries were reported.

