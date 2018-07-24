Dallas police investigate a shooting at an Exxon gas station along Northwest Highway and Walton Walker/Loop 12, July 24, 2018.

Two people were reportedly shot near a gas station in Northwest Dallas Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Dallas police are still sorting out the details of what took place, but said preliminary information is that two people and multiple vehicles were shot along Walton Walker/Loop 12 at Northwest Highway.

Dallas police taped off the parking lot of an Exxon gas station at Northwest Highway and Walton Walker.

The condition of the injured is not known and investigators have released no other details about the shooting.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update.

