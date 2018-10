Police officers in Bedford aren't used to this kind of pursuit. (Published 2 hours ago)

Raccoon on the Lam at Beford Police Department

Two raccoons fell through the ceiling of the Bedford Police Department late Sunday night.

As seen on surveillance video, animal control officers armed with nets chased the wild animals throughout the building starting at about midnight.

After nine hours - yes, nine hours -- both raccoons were caught, taken to a park and released.