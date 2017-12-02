Two Presidential Paintings Sold in Dallas Auction

Two presidential artwork pieces have a new home after being sold at Heritage Auctions on Saturday in Dallas.

A signed, original painting by former President John F. Kennedy was sold for $165,00. The second, a doodle of the New York skyline drawn by President Donald Trump back in 2005, sold for $20,000.

Kennedy’s painting from 1955, as the date reads in the bottom right corner, shows a town's skyline by the water, believed to be in the south of France. According to the cosigner, this is one of the two paintings done by former President Kennedy, the other is at the Kennedy Library in Boston.

President Trump’s doodle was donated to the St. Francis Food Pantries and Shelters in Organization in New York. The drawing is believed to be one of three skyline drawings done by Trump that have been resold in the collector autographed market.

The two bidders have asked to stay anonymous for the moment.