Two people were shot in the head after an argument escalated into gunfire Wednesday morning.
According to Fort Worth police, the victims and the shooter were involved in an argument inside of a residence at the Republic Deer Creek Apartments located at 102 Goldstein Gate Drive.
Investigators said the argument escalated and one of the people inside the apartment shot the other two in the head and fled the scene.
Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The victims know the suspect and police are contiuing to investigate this incident.