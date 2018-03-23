Two People Shot at a Mesquite Fitness Center: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
By Holley Ford

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News

    Two people have been shot inside a gym in Mesquite, according to police.

    It happened at about 1:30 Friday afternoon inside Fitness Connection, located in the 2000 block of Town East Boulevard.

    Police say several people were playing basketball when the shooting happened.

    One person was transported to a hospital. The other victim was treated at the scene.

    Three people fled the gym in a silver four-door car.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

