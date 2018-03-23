Two People Shot at a Mesquite Fitness Center: Police

Two people have been shot inside a gym in Mesquite, according to police.



It happened at about 1:30 Friday afternoon inside Fitness Connection, located in the 2000 block of Town East Boulevard.



Police say several people were playing basketball when the shooting happened.



One person was transported to a hospital. The other victim was treated at the scene.



Three people fled the gym in a silver four-door car.

