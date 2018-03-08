Two People Killed in Dallas Crash Wednesday Night

Dallas police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people Wednesday night in southwest Oak Cliff.
The crash occurred at about 6 p.m. on Loop 12 at the intersection of West Kiest Boulevard.
The collision was between a motorcycle and a sedan. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 24-year-old Roberto Ceniceros, of Dallas. The sedan was driven by Thell Johnson, 77, of Dallas, according to police. Both men were killed in the crash.
It's not clear what caused the motorcycle and sedan to collide.
No further information was released by police.