Two People Killed in Dallas Crash Wednesday Night

Dallas police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people Wednesday night in southwest Oak Cliff.

The crash occurred at about 6 p.m. on Loop 12 at the intersection of West Kiest Boulevard.

The collision was between a motorcycle and a sedan. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 24-year-old Roberto Ceniceros, of Dallas. The sedan was driven by Thell Johnson, 77, of Dallas, according to police. Both men were killed in the crash.

It's not clear what caused the motorcycle and sedan to collide.

10-Year-Old on Probation for Car Theft Tries Again: PD

A 10-year-old Holly Hill, Florida, boy was taken to juvenile hall after he tried to steal an SUV from a car dealership as he was on probation for a similar crime just months ago, authorities said. Surveillance video from the auto outlet shows the boy with an older friend unlocking cars with keys stolen earlier in the day, according to police. (Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018)

No further information was released by police.

