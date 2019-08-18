An accident on S. Riverside Dr. and Glen Eden Dr. in Fort Worth resulted in a double fatality Sunday morning.
According to investigators, at 2:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to a major wreck at the intersection of S. Riverside and Glen Eden Drives. When they arrived, they found two victims deceased at the scene and another three were injured.
All of those involved were in one vehicle.
The three surviving passengers were transported to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.
Identities of the deceased have not been released at this time.