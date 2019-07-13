Two People Killed After Crash On SH 114 in Grapevine

Two people are dead after a crash on SH 114 Friday night.

According to Grapevine police, just after 7 p.m. on Friday, a gray Hyundai Elantra had crashed into a black Mazda 3 that was stopped at a traffic light.

The driver of the Mazda was able to exit the car but the two other passenger who were also inside had to be extricated by Grapevine fire.

All three people in the Mazda, as well as the driver of the Hyundai, were taken to an area hospital. The two passengers of the Mazda, 65-year-old Patricia Nealy and 62-year-old Craig Nealy of Odessa, died at the hospital.

Tropical Storm Barry Could Become First Atlantic Hurricane of the Season

Tropical Storm Barry is already flooding parts of New Orleans and is expected to intensify as it moves over land this weekend. (Published Thursday, July 11, 2019)

Both drivers are expected to be okay.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the Hyundai was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash. Another two vehicles were involved in this wreck but no one else was injured.

SH 114 between Mustang Dr. and Main St. were shut down for several hours for further investigation and cleanup.

No charges have been filed at this time.