Two People Dead After Shooting in South Dallas, Police Search for Gunmen - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Two People Dead After Shooting in South Dallas, Police Search for Gunmen

By Catherine Park

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    Two people are dead after a shooting in Dallas Saturday morning.

    According to investigators, officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Cicero St. for a shooting at 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

    When they arrived, they found Jennifer Hernandez, 39, and Kenneth Wesley, 26, suffering from gunshot wounds in the driveway next to a green Mercury Grand Marquis.

    Dallas fire crews who responded pronounced Hernandez dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds and Wesley was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

    There are no suspects at this time.

