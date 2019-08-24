Two people are dead after a shooting in Dallas Saturday morning.

According to investigators, officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Cicero St. for a shooting at 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found Jennifer Hernandez, 39, and Kenneth Wesley, 26, suffering from gunshot wounds in the driveway next to a green Mercury Grand Marquis.

Dallas fire crews who responded pronounced Hernandez dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds and Wesley was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

There are no suspects at this time.