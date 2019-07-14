Two Pedestrians Injured in Trolley Accident in Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Pedestrians Injured in Trolley Accident in Fort Worth

The pedestrians were transported to a hospital for their injuries

By Kendall Jarboe

Published 13 minutes ago

    Two adults were hit by a trolley in downtown Fort Worth Sunday evening, according to police.

    The accident occurred around 7:50 p.m. at the intersection of West Second and Houston Street when a Molley Trolley turned left on a green light and headed south when it struck the two pedestrians.

    Both people were transported to a local hospital. One has a possible broken arm and the other has possible head injuries.

    The incident is currently under investigation.

    Check back for updates as this is a developing story.

