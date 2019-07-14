Two Pedestrians Injured in Trolley Accident in Fort Worth

Two adults were hit by a trolley in downtown Fort Worth Sunday evening, according to police.

The accident occurred around 7:50 p.m. at the intersection of West Second and Houston Street when a Molley Trolley turned left on a green light and headed south when it struck the two pedestrians.

Both people were transported to a local hospital. One has a possible broken arm and the other has possible head injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation.

