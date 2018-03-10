Hill Co. Jail Escapees Captured in Waco

Authorities are searching for Billy Crelia and Corey Buckner who reportedly escaped from the kitchen of the Hill County Jail on Saturday, March 10.

Two men who reportedly escaped the Hill County Jail Saturday morning were captured in Waco just hours later.

Billy C. Crelia III and Corey Buckner, escaped the kitchen area of the jail after a 5 a.m. headcount, according to Hill County Sheriff Chief Deputy Rick White. The men were part of kitchen trustee detail making morning breakfast. White said detention staff noticed the two men were gone within four minutes of the headcount.

The men are believed to have escaped through a fence that had been cut. Clothing was discovered in a wooded area North of the sheriff's office and canines from Texas Game Wardens and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice were brought in to search for the scene of the escapees.

According to White, the scent was lost on State Highway 22 and it believed the men were picked up on the highway.

Crelia, 38, was in the Hill County Jail on a parole violation for engaging in organized criminal activity and possession of a controlled substance. Buckner, who is also 38, was in the Hill County Jail on charges of evading arrest and a parole hold on a robbery charge.

At about 2:30 p.m., White confirmed Crelia and Buckner were back in custody after being found in a residential area in Waco.