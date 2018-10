Two girls of Lamar High School were involved in a fatal car crash. (Published 5 minutes ago)

Two girls from Lamar High School were in a fatal car accident outside of Tyler, TX early Tuesday morning, Oct. 16.

No other known fatalities are known.

Juniors Faith Whittaker and Jessica Brown "will be missed tremendously," said Lamar High School in a tweet.

No word from the families or friends of the two girls.

The school is providing counseling for anyone who wants to speak about the accident.

Whittaker was involved in sports medicine and Brown, culinary arts.