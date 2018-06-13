Two Killed in Mesquite Shooting

Mesquite police are looking for this white Jeep Patriot in connection to a double homicide on June 12.

Mesquite police are looking for two suspects in a double murder that happened on Tuesday, June 12 around 4:00 p.m.

Jacob Hollett, 19, and Dalton Prater, 18, were shot and killed in what investigators believe was a drug robbery.

Hollett and Prater met separately with two suspects in the area of Gus Thomasson Road at Whitson Way with the intention of selling marijuana.

Hollett was the first victim. A suspect pulled out a gun and demanded Hollett hand over the drugs. Hollett attempted to drive away, but was shot multiple times.

As Hurricane Season Opens, Some In Puerto Rico Already Without Power

Nine months after Hurricane Maria, some Puerto Rican communities enter enter the new hurricane season without power and dealing with water shortages. (Published 6 hours ago)

The second victim, Prater, was also shot multiple times in a red pickup. The two suspects then got into their vehicle and drove away from the scene.

One of the suspects is described as a black male in his early twenties standing at about 6'1" with "box cut" style hair and medium build.

The other suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocks.

The suspect's vehicle is a late model white Jeep Patriot.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment of these suspects. If you have any information on this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS; or contact Mesquite Police at 972-285-6336.