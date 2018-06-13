Two Killed in Mesquite Shooting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Two Killed in Mesquite Shooting

Investigators believe the shooting is a result of a drug robbery

By Julian Esparza

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Two Killed in Mesquite Shooting
    Mesquite Police Department
    Mesquite police are looking for this white Jeep Patriot in connection to a double homicide on June 12.

    Mesquite police are looking for two suspects in a double murder that happened on Tuesday, June 12 around 4:00 p.m. 

    Jacob Hollett, 19, and Dalton Prater, 18, were shot and killed in what investigators believe was a drug robbery.

    Hollett and Prater met separately with two suspects in the area of Gus Thomasson Road at Whitson Way with the intention of selling marijuana.

    Hollett was the first victim. A suspect pulled out a gun and demanded Hollett hand over the drugs. Hollett attempted to drive away, but was shot multiple times. 

    As Hurricane Season Opens, Some In Puerto Rico Already Without Power

    [NATL] As Hurricane Season Opens, Some In Puerto Rico Already Without Power

    Nine months after Hurricane Maria, some Puerto Rican communities enter enter the new hurricane season without power and dealing with water shortages.

    (Published 6 hours ago)

    The second victim, Prater, was also shot multiple times in a red pickup. The two suspects then got into their vehicle and drove away from the scene.

    One of the suspects is described as a black male in his early twenties standing at about 6'1" with "box cut" style hair and medium build.

    The other suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocks. 

    The suspect's vehicle is a late model white Jeep Patriot.

    Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment of these suspects. If you have any information on this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS; or contact Mesquite Police at 972-285-6336.

    Top News Photos: Protests of US-Mexico Separation Policy

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Demonstrators Protest Trump's Border Separation Policy
    Alex Wong/Getty Images

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices