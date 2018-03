Two people were killed Friday morning on Loop 820 while standing outside their vehicle at about 1:00 a.m.

Officers responded to the accident and said they believe the male and female were having some sort of car ‘disturbance’ when another vehicle struck and hit them on the side of the road.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the two is being questioned by officials.

No further information has been reported from the accident.

The Traffic investigation Unit is still investigating.