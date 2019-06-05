A man and woman were injured early Wednesday morning when a person opened fire on their East Oak Cliff home, police said.
At about 2 a.m., officers found more than a dozen shell casings on the street in front of the home in the 3000 block of Modree Avenue. There were also bullet holes in several windows, as well as a car parked in the driveway.
Investigators said a man and a woman inside the home were hit by the gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, police said.
Detectives are still trying to determine why the shooter would have targeted that specific home.
Police say they have no suspect information at this time -- and welcome any tips from the public.