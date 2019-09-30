Two Injured in Fort Worth Shooting

Two people are injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Monday morning, police say. (Published 13 minutes ago)

Two people are injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Monday morning, police say.

Central Division officers were dispatched to the Wingstop at 2723 8th Avenue around 3:46 a.m. after receiving a call from a person saying they had been shot.

Officers said they located a the victims, two males suffering from gunshot wounds to the legs, inside a vehicle in the Wingstop parking lot.

Police later learned that another person had called from the 3400 block of Fraizer Avenue, in South Division, saying that someone had been shooting. Officers located the crime scene at a residence on that block.

Gas Station Workers Arrested After Brutally Beating 2 Women

Surveillance video was released Thursday from inside a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania gas station where two women were beaten last Friday during a fight, leading to charges being filed against three men. The video appears to show one of the women knocking down a display inside the store and several men grabbing her before her sister comes into view and fighting continues. (Published Friday, Sept. 27, 2019)

Police said they are interviewing an individual found inside residence on Frazier Avenue.

The two victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

South Division Crime Investigation Unit will continue the investigation.