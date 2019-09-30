Two Injured in Fort Worth Shooting

Two people are injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Monday morning, police say.
Central Division officers were dispatched to the Wingstop at 2723 8th Avenue around 3:46 a.m. after receiving a call from a person saying they had been shot.
Officers said they located a the victims, two males suffering from gunshot wounds to the legs, inside a vehicle in the Wingstop parking lot.
Police later learned that another person had called from the 3400 block of Fraizer Avenue, in South Division, saying that someone had been shooting. Officers located the crime scene at a residence on that block.
Police said they are interviewing an individual found inside residence on Frazier Avenue.
The two victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
South Division Crime Investigation Unit will continue the investigation.