The explosion occurred at a duplex in the 3700 block of Spring Avenue shortly before 1 a.m., according to Jason Evans, a Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman. Evacuation Lifted After Another Report of a Gas Leak

"Though the explosion is thought to be gas-related, its exact cause is currently undetermined," Evans said in a statement.

There were four people in the duplex at the time of the explosion, Evans said.

Two people were transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, and the other two residents weren't injured.

Atmos Energy crews responded to shut off the gas and investigate.

Atmos has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Surrounding homes haven't been evacuated at this time.

Last week, 25 homes and an apartment complex in northwest Dallas were evacuated after someone noticed a natural gas smell along Linda Drive. Atmos Investigated Leaks Night Before Fatal Explosion: DMN

Those evacuations were inside a large zone where Atmos crews replaced aging steel gas lines. A 12-year-old girl was killed in a house explosion reportedly caused by a gas leak.

In the two days leading up to Linda Rogers' death, Atmos discovered at least 28 leaks in the neighborhood, according to emails obtained by The Dallas Morning News.

Rogers' family has accused Atmos Energy of gross negligence in a lawsuit. An Atmos spokesperson said the company declines comment on pending litigation.