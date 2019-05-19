Two men are dead after a shooting in Dallas Sunday morning

According to Dallas police, at 12:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting on the 4600 block of Frio Drive.

When they arrived, they found two victims, 28-year-old Roderick Stubblefield, and a 52-year-old black male, on the living floor, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Out on a Limb: Bear Hides Out From Cops in Mass. Tree

Watch as a large black bear hides out in a tree in Arlington, Massachusetts, as authorities looked to remove it from the neighborhood. (Published Friday, May 17, 2019)

Police are still trying to determine what led to their deaths and are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 or email him at Jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com.