Two Found Dead Inside Dallas Residence, Police Search for Answers
Two Found Dead Inside Dallas Residence, Police Search for Answers

Police are asking for the public's help

By Catherine Park

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    processing...

    Two Bodies Found in Dallas Home

    Dallas police are investigating a double homicide on the 2600 block of Belknap Avenue.

    According to police at the scene, officers were dispatched to a welfare check call at 11:39 a.m. at the above location. When they arrived, they met with a witness, after which they made entry into the residence.

    Once inside, officers found two deceased individuals, one black male and one black female, due to homicidal violence.

    Detectives are still in the early stages of this investigation and will release more information as it becomes available.

    No one is in custody at this time. 

    If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact Detective Frank Serra with Dallas Police Department Homicide at 214-671-4320.

    Check back for updates.

