Two Face Charges of Aggravated Robbery After HP Incident

Two Face Charges of Aggravated Robbery After Night-Long Caper in Highland Park

Three separate incidents Tuesday night in Highland Park helped lead police to two people who now face charges of aggravated robbery.

The domino effect started when witnesses saw a woman get out of a pickup truck in the 4200 block of Oaklawn Avenue with a gunshot wound to her arm. The truck's driver told the witnesses that the woman needed help and then drove away, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The woman, later identified as Crystal French, was treated for non-life threatening injuries at an area hospital, police said.

While police were on-scene where they found French, they said the driver of the truck, Devyn Flowers, crashed the vehicle one mile away. Flowers fled on foot into a shopping center, where he was ultimately arrested.

Police said Flowers was also taken to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After police made the two arrests, they learned the night started for French and Flowers with a vehicle break-in in the 4000 block of North Central Expressway.

The car owner saw the incident happen, and told police Flowers tried to hit him with the truck as he and French drove away.

The car owner then fired multiple rounds in the truck, hitting both suspects.

French and Flowers will face charges of aggravated robbery.

