Strip Club Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, Gunman at Large

2 Dead in Overnight Shooting at Tarrant County Men's Club

Deputies said the gunman fled the scene and remains at large

By Tim Ciesco

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is investigating a late night shooting inside a men's club that left two people dead. 

    It happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday at "Temptations," located on Interstate 30 near the Tarrant and Parker County lines.

    Investigators are still trying to piece together what led up to the shooting. 

    Two men were hit by the gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not yet been released.

    There was no word of any other injuries.

    Deputies said the gunman fled the scene and remains at large. Investigators spent most of the morning talking to witnesses, in hopes of getting a solid description of the suspect.

