Two Dead After Possible Murder-Suicide in Dallas: Police

Two people are dead after a possible murder-suicide in Dallas on Friday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers conducted a health and welfare check at the Tonti Lakeside Apartments at 7750 Walnut Hill Lane shortly after 8 p.m.

Police say that when they arrived, they entered the apartment and found the victim, a 55-year-old male, and the suspect, a 25-year-old male, dead in the single bedroom.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times and then shot himself, police say.

According to Dallas police, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced both the victim and the suspect dead at the scene.