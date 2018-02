Two Dallas police officers were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon. (Published 2 hours ago)

Two Dallas police officers were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Dallas police said a driver ran a red light at the intersection of N. St. Augustine and Bruton Road and crashed into the police car at about noon.

Both officers were hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

