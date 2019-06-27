Two Children Taken to Hospital With Gunshot Wounds - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Children Taken to Hospital With Gunshot Wounds

By Dominga Gutierrez

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    Two children have been taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, Fort Worth police say.

    According to police, a child got access to a shotgun and shots went off hitting two children. The ages of children involved range from 5 to 7 years of age. The conditions of the children is not known.

    The incident happened in the 2100 block of Sanborn Street in Fort Worth.

    Fort Worth police are investigating the situation as an accidental shooting.

    Police have not revealed the name of the child that found the shotgun.

    Check back here as details are still developing.

