Two children from Collin County have been found in Mississippi after being kidnapped.

According to Josephine police, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Hubbard in reference to missing children.

It was reported that an 8-year-old female and an 11-year-old female were missing.

Investigators quickly determined that the two girls had been lured from their home and were being taken to a location in Jackson, Mississippi.

With some assistance from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect was identified and two felony kidnapping warrants were issued.

33-year-old Crystal Gaylene Edwards of Pearl, Mississippi, was taken into custody shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17 after being located in Jackson.

Both children were found in Edwards’ custody upon her arrest, unharmed.

The Mississippi Child Protective Services have taken both girls into their custody and will transport them back home to Texas.

Preliminary investigations revealed that this was not a random kidnapping and there is no danger to the public.

Edwards was an acquaintance known to the girls’ family but is not related.

She is currently at the Rankin County Jail in Brandon, Mississippi for two counts of kidnapping and one count of sale of narcotics.