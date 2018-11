A house fire in Waco killed two children ages two and four overnight. (Published 2 hours ago)

Witnesses say they saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the house early Friday morning. Firefighters found one child in a bathroom and another was found in a closet.

A woman was also home at the time-- she was not injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

