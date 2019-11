Two brothers are wounded following a shooting overnight at an apartment in Southwest Fort Worth, police say. (Published Nov. 6, 2019)

The shooting was reported about 12:50 a.m. at the La Colline Apartments, located in the 4600 block of Altamesa Boulevard.

According to police, a gunman walked into the apartment and opened fire, striking the two men multiple times. Both were hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Officers have not described the shooter or what prompted the shooting.

No arrests have been made.