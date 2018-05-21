Two Boys, 13 and 14, Arrested in Fort Worth Murder

Two boys, ages 13 and 14, broke into a Fort Worth apartment on Friday and shot and killed the woman inside, authorities say.

The boys’ names were not released because they are juveniles.

The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. Friday in an apartment in the 8200 block of Calmont Avenue.

Police said the teens burst into Yesenia Gutierrez’s apartment to burglarize it and shot her when they encountered her inside, police Lt. Paula Fimbres said.

Gutierrez, 31, was shot in the neck and head, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.

The boys were arrested following a traffic stop in which police linked them to the shooting. It was unclear if one of the teens was driving or if they were in a car driven by someone else.

In Texas, children ages 10 to 16 are considered juveniles.

This year more than 130,000 children entered the juvenile justice system, according to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

