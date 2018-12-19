Dive teams search Lake Bardwell for two anglers reported missing, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Two bodies were later recovered from the water.

The deaths of two people who drowned on a North Texas lake Monday appears to be a tragic accident, officials say.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, two people who were fishing on Lake Bardwell Monday were recovered from the lake on Tuesday.

A report in the Waxahachie Sun said an employee at the J&B Grocery Store in Bardwell said the two people were regulars at the store and would get breakfast and tackle at the store before heading out onto the water.

When the clerk saw their truck still at the location the next morning, police were called.

A short time later a resident alerted police to something they spotted in the water; the bodies were recovered a short time later about 200 yards apart.

The identities of the anglers, who were not wearing life preservers, have not yet been identifed.

The parks department said investigators believe the deaths are nothing more than a tragic accident and that the pair fell from the boat and drowned. Still, the causes of death will be determined by the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

Lake Bardwell is a 3,100 acre reservoir about four miles southwest of Ennis in Ellis County.